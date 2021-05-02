Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $152.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $133.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.01. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -106.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after buying an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,833,000 after purchasing an additional 144,736 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

