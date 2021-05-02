Raydium Price Tops $14.36 (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Raydium has a total market cap of $538.08 million and approximately $49.67 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $14.36 or 0.00025244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,459,041 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

