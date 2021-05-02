Raymond James Downgrades CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Underperform

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CyrusOne stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

