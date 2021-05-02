Raymond James Lowers FirstService (TSE:FSV) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$216.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of FirstService to a neutral rating and set a C$222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$223.88.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$199.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$106.90 and a 52 week high of C$219.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$195.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$182.99. The company has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.233 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,261,000. Also, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,100.40.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.