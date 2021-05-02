Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Raymond James worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $132.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.