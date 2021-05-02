Raymond James Raises Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to $2.25

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTEGF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.74.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.24.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.