Raymond James Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $136.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of WCN opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 152.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

