Raymond James Trims Emera (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$61.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Emera from C$47.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Emera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$59.67.

Emera stock opened at C$55.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.13. The company has a market cap of C$14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$58.67.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.1300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Emera’s payout ratio is 65.48%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

