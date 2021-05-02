Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110,145 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of RYAM opened at $9.09 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $577.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

