Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Short Interest Down 48.1% in April

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RGSEQ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 215,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,203. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Real Goods Solar has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

