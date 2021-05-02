Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total transaction of C$49,722.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,668,384 shares in the company, valued at C$44,226,596.93.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Matters alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total transaction of C$55,013.10.

On Monday, April 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total transaction of C$51,488.10.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total transaction of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70.

Shares of TSE REAL traded down C$0.90 on Friday, hitting C$16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,044. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.90.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.