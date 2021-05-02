Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,721.88 ($100.89).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,432.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,915.34. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.23%.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

