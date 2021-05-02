Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.4663 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBGLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.