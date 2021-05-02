Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,800 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 912,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $8.58 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

