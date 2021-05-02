Red Door Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.80. The stock has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

