Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 531 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $20,548,930. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $506.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.39. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $335.01 and a 52-week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

