Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 981 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in American Tower by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after purchasing an additional 772,309 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $254.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.12 and its 200 day moving average is $229.49. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

