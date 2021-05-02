Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,282,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,753 shares of company stock valued at $18,812,909 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $83.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

