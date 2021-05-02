Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.69.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.70.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

