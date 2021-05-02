Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Raised to $14.50 at Raymond James

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $13,712,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 942,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,617,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.