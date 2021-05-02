Render Token (RNDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $158.31 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $158.31 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00072151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.40 or 0.00848861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00096897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,005.91 or 0.08827019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047093 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

