ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s previous close.

SOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $670.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

