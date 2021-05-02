REPO Price Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $143,763.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, REPO has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

