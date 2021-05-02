Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of ALSN opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after buying an additional 517,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,455,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after buying an additional 1,120,958 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

