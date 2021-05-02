Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 27th

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

REYN opened at $29.32 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

