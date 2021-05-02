Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the March 31st total of 94,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ RMBI opened at $13.67 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.42 million, a PE ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

