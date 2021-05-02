RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.17.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $318.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.90. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.10 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of -259.31 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.