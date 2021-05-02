RingCentral (RNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. RingCentral has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.24-0.25 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.20-1.24 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RingCentral stock opened at $318.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.41 and a 200-day moving average of $340.90. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $216.10 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $781,680.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

