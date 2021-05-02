Rise (RISE) Market Cap Reaches $1.76 Million

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $7,395.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005477 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00051224 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 177,128,283 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

