Rivetz Hits One Day Volume of $196.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $647,743.36 and approximately $196.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.79 or 0.00862185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00097458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.87 or 0.08653613 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

