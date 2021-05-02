ROAD Market Cap Reaches $449,934.53 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. ROAD has a total market cap of $449,934.53 and approximately $396,556.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ROAD has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

