Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 716.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.