Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 43.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $103,554,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,039,000 after acquiring an additional 84,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $148.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $150.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

