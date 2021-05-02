Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $186.76 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

