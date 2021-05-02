Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 160,097 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,097 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,135,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Unum Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Unum Group by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,242,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

