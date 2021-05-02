Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 218.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $82.31. 1,572,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

