Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.57 million.Rogers also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.80-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $6.36 on Friday, hitting $195.84. The company had a trading volume of 127,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,803. Rogers has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $206.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,056.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

