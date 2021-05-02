Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Roku in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROKU. Evercore ISI started coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.37.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $342.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.41. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.30 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 52-week low of $100.19 and a 52-week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 157.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $131,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Roku by 15.8% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 56.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total value of $18,525,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,231,925. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

