Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,788,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Rollins by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 242,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 101,123 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,819 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Rollins stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

