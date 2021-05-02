RosCan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

RosCan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective on shares of RosCan Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RosCan Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RCGCF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.45. 215,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,658. RosCan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

