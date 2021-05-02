Roth Capital Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $220.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities cut shares of Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.19. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

