Roth Capital Increases Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $160.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.

FIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.10.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at $44,826,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.