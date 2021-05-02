Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

RTOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Rotork to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $5.05 on Friday. Rotork has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $5.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

