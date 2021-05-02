Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a $60.00 Price Target

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a $60.00 target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

XOM stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

