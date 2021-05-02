Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $69.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.13.

MDLZ stock opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

