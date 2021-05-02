Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

In other news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $208,588.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,589. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 23,364.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.7% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

