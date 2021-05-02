Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.44.

TSE LUN opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.78. The firm has a market cap of C$10.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

