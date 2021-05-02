Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $17,800,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 313.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

