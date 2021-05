Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.11. Royale Energy shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 30,771 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

