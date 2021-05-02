RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,728,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $162,087,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $139.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

